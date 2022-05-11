You could save up to 23 cents on EVERY gallon of gas you purchase this Friday at quite a few gas stations across Central Jersey. In fact, it'll be available at gas stations across the ENTIRE state of New Jersey.

At least 12 gas stations across our area will join with more than 54 others across the state to offer these huge discounts at the pump on Friday.

Scroll down to see a list of the gas stations in our area that will be offering discounted gasoline.

Why is Gas Discounted on Friday, May 13, 2022, in New Jersey?

The move to lower gas prices for one day only is part of an effort to change state law and allow self-serve gas, according to Sal Risalvato.

He's the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store, and Automotive Association. He shared the details of the plan with our sister station, New Jersey 101.5's news team, and the station's evening host, Steve Trevelise, earlier this week.

Risalvato says his organization is working with retailers to lower the prices at select gas stations as part of a "self-serve Day of Awareness." Surveys done with gas station owners indicate that the cost of labor to pump a gallon of gas is between 7 and 23 cents, he says.

As a result, for one day, these gas station owners will lower their prices by that same amount to show motorists how much money they could save IF New Jersey were allowed the option of self serve gasoline.

The gas stations that participate in this program will not make any profit on Friday, he says. And, in fact, some could lose money just to prove this vital point.

Signs will be posted at the participating gas stations to inform customers of the reason behind the savings.

What Gas Stations Are Participating in the Self-Serve Awareness Day

A total of 78 gas stations across New Jersey will be participating in the program, so we've made a list of the ones across Central Jersey if you're looking to save a few bucks at the pump as gas prices rise quickly.

Mercer County's Participating Gas Stations

Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington

1 Pennington Rd, Pennington

Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton

Middlesex County's Participating Gas Stations

Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia

East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick

Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison

Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison

Exxon, GSP North, Colonia

BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge

Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway

Exxon, GSP South, Iselin

Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield

South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River

Hunterdon County's Participating Gas Stations

Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon

Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton

Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon

Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon

Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon

Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes

Monmouth County's Participating Gas Stations

Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen

BP, 44 South Street, Freehold

Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet

Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan

Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown

Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch

If you're traveling elsewhere in the state, you can click here to view a complete list of the participating gas stations across the state of New Jersey.



