You Can Save Up to 23 Cents Per Gallon at These Central Jersey Gas Stations on Friday
You could save up to 23 cents on EVERY gallon of gas you purchase this Friday at quite a few gas stations across Central Jersey. In fact, it'll be available at gas stations across the ENTIRE state of New Jersey.
At least 12 gas stations across our area will join with more than 54 others across the state to offer these huge discounts at the pump on Friday.
Scroll down to see a list of the gas stations in our area that will be offering discounted gasoline.
Why is Gas Discounted on Friday, May 13, 2022, in New Jersey?
The move to lower gas prices for one day only is part of an effort to change state law and allow self-serve gas, according to Sal Risalvato.
He's the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store, and Automotive Association. He shared the details of the plan with our sister station, New Jersey 101.5's news team, and the station's evening host, Steve Trevelise, earlier this week.
Risalvato says his organization is working with retailers to lower the prices at select gas stations as part of a "self-serve Day of Awareness." Surveys done with gas station owners indicate that the cost of labor to pump a gallon of gas is between 7 and 23 cents, he says.
As a result, for one day, these gas station owners will lower their prices by that same amount to show motorists how much money they could save IF New Jersey were allowed the option of self serve gasoline.
The gas stations that participate in this program will not make any profit on Friday, he says. And, in fact, some could lose money just to prove this vital point.
Signs will be posted at the participating gas stations to inform customers of the reason behind the savings.
What Gas Stations Are Participating in the Self-Serve Awareness Day
A total of 78 gas stations across New Jersey will be participating in the program, so we've made a list of the ones across Central Jersey if you're looking to save a few bucks at the pump as gas prices rise quickly.
Mercer County's Participating Gas Stations
Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington
1 Pennington Rd, Pennington
Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton
Middlesex County's Participating Gas Stations
Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia
East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick
Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison
Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison
Exxon, GSP North, Colonia
BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge
Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway
Exxon, GSP South, Iselin
Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield
South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River
(keep scrolling for more)
Hunterdon County's Participating Gas Stations
Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon
Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton
Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon
Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon
Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon
Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes
Monmouth County's Participating Gas Stations
Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen
BP, 44 South Street, Freehold
Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet
Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan
Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown
Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch
If you're traveling elsewhere in the state, you can click here to view a complete list of the participating gas stations across the state of New Jersey.