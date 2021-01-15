Gas Prices Rise to Pre-pandemic Levels in NJ, Around Nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have increased to pre-pandemic levels in New Jersey and around the nation. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.52, up eight cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.63 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.37, up seven cents from last week.

