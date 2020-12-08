Check Out this $2.1 Million Christmas Mansion in NJ That’s for Sale

Imagine if you left your Christmas decorations up, all year long. Well, this New Jersey home, or mansion, does just that! It’s Christmas 365 days a year in this Colts Neck mansion, and it’s up for sale!

According to Fox News, the mansion has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and is listed at 2.19 million dollars. As soon as you enter the house you are met with an overjoy of holiday cheer. In the foyer there are two nativity scenes, multiple wreaths, Santa Clauses, and nutcrackers. Not to mention the three decorated Christmas trees and tons of ornaments and other decorations all over. The neighboring room has its own Christmas tree, nativity set and a Saint Nicholas figurine. According to Fox News, at least two bedrooms have their own Christmas Trees, and the entire house is covered in wreaths, and other decorations as well. And that’s not all, the owners say they may even be willing to sell the new potential owners all the decorations. I imagine they must be downsizing and don’t need who knows how many Christmas trees.

With or without the year-long holiday celebration, the house is definitely one to pay attention to. According to Fox News, the Christmas mansion rests on 2.77 acres and is 5,420 square-feet. Not only that but it has a 2,000 square-foot patio with a built-in grill surrounding a heated swimming pool that also has a waterfall. Not to mention the private gym inside the house. The house is truly beautiful, and it will be interesting to see if the new owners will keep up the tradition and continue with the yearlong Christmas décor.

See more pictures here.