Check Out This Airbnb in The Poconos That Will Make You Feel Like Royalty
If you and your family or friends take a trip to the Poconos every winter you may want to go to the Pocono Castle.
On Airbnb, we found this rental property that looks just like a castle from the outside. Seriously, it looks really cool.
If you were to stay there you would probably feel like royalty.
We learned from the Airbnb ad that this Pocono Castle has a "basketball hoop, badminton, mini golf course, hot tub and a cedar sauna in the backyard.”
That is not all though. You can also find a super oversized checkers board.
This Pocono Castle sleeps 8 people and it offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Did we mention that it is not cheap at all? At the moment, the property owners are asking for $535 a night.
Check out the Pocono Castle for yourself.