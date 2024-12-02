You're going to have to wait a little longer to hit the slopes this year at the biggest ski resort in Pennsylvania, according to Powder.

Blue Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania's largest ski area has delayed its opening.

Blue Mountain was supposed to open November 29 but now delayed

The original opening date was Friday, November 29, 2024.

What is the reason for the delay?

Warmer than normal temperatures this year is affecting the resort’s snowmaking ability.

Instead of welcoming skiers Blue Mountain focused on ramping up snow production.

Blue Mountain is making snow to be able to open resort

In a recent Reel on Facebook, the resort shared that the temperatures are looking perfect for snowmaking, meaning the team will be working around the clock to cover the trails.

Ahead of this season, Blue Mountain made some major improvements to its snowmaking capabilities.

The resort added 132 new stick guns and six fan guns, giving it more power to produce snow even when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Darn you, Mother Nature.

A few of the popular trails, like Razor’s Edge, Lower Lazy Mile, and Crossover, upgraded their snowmaking equipment.

Blue Mountain's new opening date is December 6

The new opening date is now set for Friday, December 6th, so save the date and stay tuned for any further updates from the resort.

Unusually warm temperatures have affected much of Pennsylvania in recent weeks.

In Harrisburg, the thermometer hit 80°F on November 6th, breaking a record set in 1948.

These warmer-than-usual conditions are making it harder for ski resorts like Blue Mountain to get the snow they need to open on time.

It's not just Pennsylvania.

Mont-Tremblant in Quebec and Sugarbush in Vermont both had to push back their opening dates due to similar weather issues.

So, while you’ll have to wait a little longer to hit the slopes, it looks like the snowmaking team is working hard to get things ready for a great ski season.

The fun starts December 6.

