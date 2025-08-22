Have you been to a hotel lately? How did you sleep? Where are the best hotels in America for the best sleep? Keep reading.

Many Americans vacation during the summer while children are off from school

I'm sure millions of Americans headed on vacation sometime this summer while their kids were out of school for a few months, and chances are those vacations included a stay at a hotel.

READ MORE: This is the dirtiest hotel chain

I have a love/hate relationship with hotels. I love visiting new hotels and checking out the decor, plus all the services and amenities they have to offer, like restaurants, spas, pools, fireplaces to hang out by and read a book, bars, exercise rooms, activities, and more.

nd3000 nd3000 loading...

What I don't always like are the beds. You know the saying, "There's no place like home." I'm sure that's referring to your bed, the bed you're used to, the bed you've made your mark in, the bed where you have sweet dreams.

Get our free mobile app

When you're in a hotel, it can take a few days to get used to the bed and get some good quality sleep after a long day of sightseeing or whatever you're doing. Some never get used to the bed and go home tired after what's supposed to be a relaxing vacation.

Phototreat Phototreat loading...

Hotels were analyzed by guest reviews for sleep quality

There are hotels across the country getting some high marks for sleep quality, though. SleepJunkie analyzed Tripadvisor reviews and looked for comments about sleep, like mattress comfort, room humidity, and noise level at night, to see where the best places to check in are.

READ MORE: Would you dare visit PA's most haunted hotels?

The hotels that ranked the highest aren't in noisy cities. They're in calm, serene locations. So, where is the best hotel for the best sleep? It's in Pennsylvania.

Skytop Lodge in PA is the best hotel for sleeping in America

Skytop Lodge in the Poconos is #1 on the list.

Google Google loading...

Guests love the natural scenery, its calm surroundings, and everything the hotel has to offer.

To check out the rest of the list, click here.

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz