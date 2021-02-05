Check Out This List Of Restaurants With Super Bowl Deals

Here is how you can save money while watching all the fun Sunday Night.

I don't know about you but I won't be going to bars or parties this year on Sunday Night for the big game. So, I was pretty pumped up when I found these deals:

Lots of people are watching the Super Bowl at home alone or in small groups this year, instead of going to a big party. So a bunch of restaurants are doing takeout deals. Here's a rundown of some of the offers.

Applebee's is offering free wings if you buy $40 bucks worth of food online on Sunday. They will hook you up with 40 free boneless wings if you use the promo code: BIGGAME with a purchase of $40 or more.

Red Lobster has "Game Day Bundle" specials that are available now through Sunday that comes with their yummy Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a bunch of other stuff.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving everyone free wings if the game goes into overtime. Just for reference, only one Super Bowl has ever gone to OT and that was in 2017. You can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings on February 22 from 4-7 pm if the game makes it to OT.

Panda Express is offering a Family Meal now through Sunday, with three large entrées and two large sides for $29 plus free delivery.

IHOP is offering a Game Day Family Feast that includes crispy chicken strips with your dipping sauce and French fries.

You can also find some more deals over at Delish.com.