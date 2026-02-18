It may be the end of an era sooner than anticipated in New Egypt, New Jersey, unless the right person saves the day.

New Egypt Speedway in Ocean County, NJ is up for sale

Much to the dismay of racing fans near and far, the beloved New Egypt Speedway is officially on the market. Word began to spread when the real estate listing started showing up on social media.

The owner announced in December it wouldn't reopen for the 2026 season

The current owner announced in December 2025 that the race track wouldn't reopen for the 2026 season. The statement on the website read, "New Egypt Speedway will not operate as a racetrack in 2026 under its current ownership. After 19 years at the help of New Egypt Speedway, Fred Vahlsing has decided not to open the D-shaped oval for another season of racing. Vahlsing is open to a buyer or another party to operate the speedway for the upcoming season and beyond." Bummer.

New Egypt Speedway is 48 acres and listed for $8.5 million

It's listed by Action USA Jay Roberts Realtors and price tag is a hefty one at $8.5 million. The listing reads, "New Egypt Speedway, a turnkey, fully operational motorsports facility situated on approximately 48 acres, including all related equipment required to continue operating as a speedway. The property features a state-of-the-art 7/16-mile D-shaped clay oval, widely recognized as one of the premier dirt racing facilities in the region."

Race fans are concerned a new owner won't keep it a racetrack

While fans hope the right buyer is found to open it back up again, there is a concern that the 80-year-old racetrack will be scooped up by a developer and demolished for new housing to be built, or another use besides a racetrack.

I'm sure there are those in the area who have the memory of driving by the bustling and roaring racetrack on a Friday night in the summer, while heading down the shore. I do. I'd hate to think it won't open again.

Fingers crossed you'll hear the roar once again.

