I bet you didn't know that one of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders lives in Levittown (Bucks County) and is also a teacher, graduate student, and coach. Wow.

One of the male cheerleaders for the Philadelphia Eagles lives in Levittown, PA

James LeGette is one of the three male cheerleaders for the Philadelphia Eagles organization. He's been with the team for five seasons, a dream come true.

READ MORE: McCaffrey's opening another full size market in Bucks County

James Christian LeGette via Instagram James Christian LeGette via Instagram loading...

LeGette told the Philadelphia Inquirer, "I still remember my first time ever stepping out onto Lincoln Financial Field and I, the first thing I thought was, wow, this is big. Like, I’ve never danced in front of, danced or performed in front of so many people. So the fact that I had the opportunity to do that was amazing. Feeling the ground shake from how loud the fans were, it was beyond anything I could have ever imagined.”

Get our free mobile app

As cool as that is, LeGette has a few other rewarding gigs in his life. For starters, he's a special education teacher at Brookwood Elementary School in the Bristol Township School District. As you can imagine, he talks about the Eagles and his experiences with his students. He teaches them how to continually growing and be better than you were yesterday.

Google Google loading...

READ MORE: Beloved Bucks County restaurant for sale again

After school lets out, Legette takes a short break for food and heads to Chestnut Hill College, where he's working on his Master's degree. Then, to the Novacare Complex for cheerleading practice. And, he still has time to coach gynmastics, soccer, and basketball. That's not all, LeGette's also a Big Brother with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. He's passionate about that work since his mother was a foster parent his whole life. He has 10 brothers and sisters.

What an inspiration. To find out more about James LeGette, click here.

Look Back at Past Philadelphia Eagles' Uniforms We have your look back over the decades of Eagles' uniforms. Gallery Credit: Chelsea Masterson