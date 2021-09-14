If you are a big fan of some of the shows on the Food Network you have to get ready to see and root for a Cherry Hill resident that will be competing on the Halloween Baking Championship.

Anirudh Mamtora will be one of the 10 competitors of season 7 of Food Network's tv show, Halloween Baking Championship.

According to the Food Networks website, Anirudh Mamtora is originally from India. When Mamtora first immigrated to the United States, he began experiencing a lot of the holidays celebrated in the states and he fell in love with Halloween ever since.

Anirudh Mamtora mentioned on a Facebook post that this is a dream come true, "It has been a dream come true to be on @foodnetwork."

On Anirudh Mamtora's Facebook account it is mentioned that he studied at the French Pastry School. After doing some research on The French Pastry School we found out that the school is located in Chicago, Illinois.

It was stated in a Facebook post by Cherry Hill Township that Anirudh Mamtora has been working hard to make his dreams come true and "has traveled the world to pursue his career in baking, and is now focused on his bespoke cake decorating business."

Season 7 of the Halloween Baking Championships is already underway. The first episode started on Monday, September 13 at 9 pm.

On the first episode of season 7 Halloween Baking Championship, Anirudh Mamtora did not win that challenge but did move on. We're rooting for you Anirudh.