This Town Has Been Named The Best Place to Live in PA
Are you thinking about relocating?
I haven't moved around much in my life.
I've bounced around to a few towns, but all within 20 minutes of home.
The few towns that I lived in were all familiar to me, as I grew up in the area.
I can only imagine that making a decision on where to put down roots is a tough one.
Let's say you got a job transfer, are getting married/divorced, or just need a new start, you may not be familiar with the area you're moving to.
Are you a city person or do you prefer living in a family-friendly town?
Is it diverse?
Is the nightlife decent and does it have the cultural vibe that you're looking for?
Is it close to major roadways to go to work, visit family, or get to a major city?
How are the schools for your children? Are there colleges nearby?
All of these things are very important when deciding where you'd like to live.
Niche ranks places to live across the county based on thing like affordability, quality of schools, housing options, and more.
if you're considering a move to Pennsylvania, the best place to live there is Chesterbrook.
If you like small towns, you're in luck.
Chesterbrook has a population of a little over 5,000.
It's a suburb of Philadelphia, so you get the best of both worlds...small town living and close to a major city.
The Chesterbrook school are highly rated, the population is diverse, and it's family-friendly.
Ardmore, PA also ranked high as a great place to live in the Keystone State.
Wondering where the best towns in all of the other states are?
Keep reading and take a look.
