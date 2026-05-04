A longtime reporter at NBC 10 Philadelphia has left the station, and her replacement has already been announced.

Here’s the complete breakdown:

Claudia Vargas Leaves NBC 10 Philadelphia

Claudia Vargas has relatively quietly left Philadelphia TV screens. We've learned that she has departed NBC Philadelphia (NBC 10) following a six year run at the station. She served as the station’s investigative reporter since 2020.

Her departure from the station was pretty quiet.

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The last report she filed on NBCPhiladelphia.com was just about a month ago on April 8th. In fact, we just confirmed that she left via a report from the Philadelphia Business Journal. Vargas’ next career move was not immediately clear.

However, NBC 10 appears to have hired her replacement.

NBC 10 Philadelphia Hires David Charns as New Investigative Reporter

The station has hired a new investigative reporter. David Charns will begin with NBC Philadelphia on May 18, according to a report from TvNewsCheck.com.

Charts has been an investigative reporter and fill-in anchor at KLAS-TV, which is the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas. He’s a veteran journalist who has won multiple awards including a 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award. He's holds a Masters degree from Northwestern University and a Bachelor's degree from Boston University.

“David’s commitment to accountability journalism and proven track record of producing meaningful investigative work will be a tremendous asset to our newsroom and the communities we serve,” Elizabeth Flores, the station's vice president of news said in a statement. “His experience and versatility will be a great addition to our team.”

David's reports will be seen across all of the station's newscasts and platforms in Philadelphia.