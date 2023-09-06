Grab your napkins! Chicken wing season is here, and it's time to clean some bones!

Ahh, chicken wings! Such a quintessential party food! Perfect for sharing, and a million different flavors to choose from! Whether you're down for hot buffalo, garlic parmesan, soy honey, habenaro, honey bbq, lemon pepper, bbq smoked, jerk, or plain fried chicken wings, there are ton of places to find them in New Jersey - done right!

475705413 Getty Images

But if you're really picky about your wings, you might want to stick to the spots that are highly recommended by local wing lovers. And with football season upon us, you want to get the best wings that are sure to be a crowd pleaser!

Lucky for us, Yelp just compiled a list of "Deliciously tender wings in Central Jersey!" On this list you'll find the highest-rated, best-reviewed spots in Central Jersey - chosen of course, by Yelp users!

Credit: Instagram @@chickenkitchennj

Many of these spots have way more than just chicken wings, but they're so good that they made it to this list! Maybe you're already familiar with some of them!

Credit: Facebook/Seoul Fried Chicken Co

Let's take a look at these MUST-try spots to grab wonderful, mouth-watering wings in Central Jersey! Bone-appetit!

You've Gotta Try These 8 Finger Lickin' Wing Spots in Central Jersey! Get your napkins ready! Here are some MUST-try wings in Central Jersey, according to Yelp!

Yum!! Have you ever been to any of these spots? If you have a few more recommendations, don't be afraid to chime in in the comments!

