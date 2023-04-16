It's that time of year again! The days are longer, the sun is out, the air is warm, and we're itching to get back outside to enjoy one of the absolute best pleasures of spring and summer: outdoor dining!

What can be better than dining outdoors with good friends, delicious food and drinks, while enjoying the warm weather and buzzing social atmospheres!

If you're ready to enjoy a nice glass of wine with good company and the warm summer air on your back in Central New Jersey, you'll want to look over your best options.

Best of NJ, a lifestyle and tourism website featuring everything New Jersey, just put out their list of The Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in New Jersey of 2023, separated by North, Central, South Jersey, and Jersey Shore.

You may think that since Central Jersey isn't as close to New York as North Jersey is, as close to the beach as the Jersey Shore or is, or close enough to Philadelphia as South Jersey is, that there aren't great options for outdoor dining - but you'd be wrong. There are still gems to be found in Central Jersey that could rival any place, anywhere else.

Whether you're looking for waterfront views, dining patios tucked alongside the street for your people-watching pleasure, or eating dinner surrounded by gardens and greenery, you can find them in Central Jersey!

You'll see some familiar favorites from last year that made it on the list again this year, so you know they're top notch!

Make your reservations! Here are the 10 best outdoor dining restaurants in Central Jersey in 2023:

10 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2023 Nothing better than outdoor dining in nice weather! Here are the 10 best outdoor restaurants you'll find in Central NJ!

Have you been to any of these places? Which other restaurants do you recommend? Let us know!

