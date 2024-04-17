Uh-oh. One of the most popular chain restaurants in New Jersey is one of the least trusted in the United States, according to Clarify Capital.

There are many chain restaurants in NJ

There are a ton of restaurant chains in New Jersey and if you think I'm going to criticize all of them you're wrong. I love a lot of them.

I enjoy dining out. It's a great way to get some quality time with my very busy family and catch up with friends. Choosing a restaurant can be tough at times because of differing tastes.

Chain restaurants are often an great option because they tend to have a variety of foods sure to please everyone in the group.

I was in a group text the other day with two friends attempting to plan a Girl's Dinner. The first text was, "Where do you want to go to dinner on Wednesday, ladies? You two have the less adventurous pallets."

She's right. I do have a more simple pallet. I don't prefer many ethnic foods except Italian and Mexican, so we all agreed on The Cheesecake Factory. Great cocktails, great food.

There's nothing wrong with a chain restaurants. They're all usually packed with people, but some are more popular than others and some are more trusted than others.

What are the least trusted businesses in the United States?

Clarify Capital did a study of the most and least trusted businesses and brands in the U.S., including restaurants, and I have to say I was surprised.

The most trusted restaurants in America are...

Pizza Hut

KFC

McDonald's

The three are all tried and true. They've been around for a long time. How can you resist that Cheesy Garlic Bread at Pizza Hut.

Here's where I'm surprised....

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the least trusted restaurant in the U.S.

The least trusted restaurant is Chipotle Mexican Grill. What? It's seems so trendy right now.

The article states that the low ranking when it comes to trustworthiness may be because of sickness linked to the chain a few years ago.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has 92 locations in New Jersey.

I certainly don't see a lack of customers at Chipotle around where I live in New Jersey. All the locations are always crowded.

To see the rest of the list of most and least trusted businesses and brands in the United States, click here.

