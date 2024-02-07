National Pizza Day 2024: Here’s Where to Get Deals and Freebies!

Get ready! National Pizza Day is Friday, February 9!

And. to celebrate one of the best food holidays in the entire year, once again you can take advantage of some deliciously cheesy deals and freebies on or around February 9 - just in time for the Big Game weekend!

So make it a pizza Friday! Here's where you can grab a slice of great deals and freebies this year:

Just in time for Valentine's Day, California Pizza Kitchen is offering a "Sweet Deal for Two" deal! "Dine-In, takeout or order delivery with us from February 9th to February 14th, 2024 and choose from the Classic Package starting at $50 or the Adventure Package starting at $60. With both packages you will enjoy One Appetizer, Two Entrees + One Dessert*!"

Grab the kids! Get BOGO free pizzas when you dine in at select Chuck E. Cheese locations. Call ahead to double check.

It wouldn't be much of a National Pizza day without Domino's! On National Pizza Day, you can enjoy their "Perfect Combo" meal, which includes two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists and a two-Liter of Coke, for $19.99.

Papa John's

Enjoy free delivery on any $40 order! If you choose carry-out you'll get a large one-topping for just $8.99, or a large two-topping pizza for $12.99.

For National Pizza Day, Pizza Hut is introducing their "Deal Lovers Menu", which includes 17 dishes you can enjoy for just $7 each when you order two or more.

Or you can break up with someone using their "Goodbye Pies" for Valentine's Day!

From Feb 7-10, you can grab any flavor pizza for $5 on the 7NOW delivery app. On Feb 9-11 you can show up in-store for a Large Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza & 10 wings for just $14!