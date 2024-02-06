I hate to admit it, but I love fast food. If I have a bad day or even the best day, I love to treat myself to some fries and maybe even a burger.

There are so many different fast food places to go to and everyone has their favorites, of course. Although most fast food spots have the same menu items, we all have become partial to our favorite stops.

Personally, my favorite fast food place to grab a bite to eat is McDonald’s. It always has been and always will be. There are menu items at other fast food spots that I love, but there is nothing better than a Big Mac. A lot of other people agree with me on that.

According to QSR Magazine, McDonald’s is by far America’s favorite fast food spot in recent years. I mean, come on, what fast food spot has a dessert item that tops a Shamrock Shake and a McFlurry?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the top McDonald’s items in New Jersey and I have to say, we got it right in The Garden State!

The list has every state in the United States and what their top 5 favorite McDonald’s menu items are. 24/7 Wall St. used a price-monitoring site and Google search state by state to determine what the most searched-for items are.

New Jersey’s Most Popular McDonald’s Menu Item

According to 24/7 Wall St., New Jersey’s most searched-for and favorite item is of course, the Big Mac. The Big Mac is McDonald’s signature burger which has 2 patties, pickles, cheese, lettuce, onions, and their signature Mac sauce.

Some honorable mentions that made New Jersey’s list of favorite menu items are the Egg McMuffin, the McChicken, the McRib, and the Chicken McNuggets.

