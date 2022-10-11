A New Chipotle Will Be Replacing This Closed South Jersey Store Spring 2023!

Looks like South Jersey's getting a new favorite food chain location on the way!

According to South Jersey Observer, a new Chipotle Mexican Grill location is projected to open in Brooklawn NJ. They're hopeful to open for business in Spring 2023.

The location at 725 Browning Ln, Brooklawn, NJ at the Brooklawn Shopping Center, will be replacing a now permanently closed AT&T store. Before that, it was a Taco Bell.

The restaurant will also feature a Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders, and of course will have a dining room and front line. Pretty cool that this location will be getting a Chipotlane! Not a lot of Chipotle's have that, and will be great for added convenience.

There are obviously many Chipotles in New Jersey. We have 86 here, according to their website. It's a solid choice for a lunch or dinner option, serving burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and more with freshly prepared and cooked ingredients! I could probably eat Chipotle twice a week, and still maintain that out of all the Mexican food chains, they have the best guacamole.

Hopefully this new Chipotle will do better at this location than its predecessors.

Are you looking forward to the new Chipotle? Don't be afraid to let us know in the comments!

