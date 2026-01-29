You'll have to wait a little bit longer to indulge in some serious sweetness in Bordentown. Oh, don't you worry, it will be worth the wait.

Bordentown City has postponed its 2026 Chocolate Walk

The Valentine Chocolate Walk has been postponed. The sweet treat stroll along Farnsworth Avenue was scheduled for Friday night, February 6. Now, it's been pushed back due to the weather.

READ MORE: Bordentown named Most Underrated Gem in 2026

The postponement is due to the cold weather

The Downtown Bordentown Association posted on Facebook, "After reviewing the weather forecast, current temperatures, limited parking conditions, and overall safety concerns, we felt this was the most responsible decision."

The new date is March 27 with a new, spring theme

The new date is Friday, March 27, 2026. Since Valentine's Day will be behind us at that point, the new theme is "Spring Chocolate Hop." It's the Friday before Easter weekend begins, so the weather should be warmer and more pleasant. Fingers crossed. You don't want to be shivering during the walk, and it's not supposed to warm up anytime soon. Brrr.

If you already bought a passport you were sent an email with options

If you had already purchased a passport, you should have gotten an email this morning (January 29) with your options. You want want to miss the new event in March. Look for more of the fun details as the date gets closer.

READ MORE: Bordentown Square Tap + Grill Gastropub announce exciting new additions for 2026

In the meantime, if you need to satisfy your chocolate craving, stop by The Candy Jar, located at 144 Farnsworth Ave. It's all decked out for Valentine's Day and filled with sweet treats for your Valentine and you.

Bordentown has been named the Most Underrated Gem for 2026. It's loaded with great restaurants, shops, boutiques, and more. Plan a visit and you'll quickly see how special this quaint town is. Click here for more details.

