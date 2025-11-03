Now that Spooky Szn is outta here, we're full steam ahead for the holidays.

There seems to be a genuine excitement in the air for the upcoming festive season as those in the community start to put up their outdoor lights and decorations.

I've started to hear holiday tunes in stores, and the romantic holiday movies have begun on the Hallmark channels.

The date has been set for the annual Christmas tree lighting in Bordentown City, which is always a fun celebration.

The Bordentown City Christmas tree will be lit on November 29

Set a reminder on your phone for the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 29.

The Foundation for Bordentown Traditions has extended an invitation to all to be a part of the fun.

The festivities will get underway at 4:30 PM

Make sure you're there for the 4:30 PM start.

You can't miss the big Christmas tree, it's in the middle of the street in the center of town.

There will be Christmas music, firetrucks, and of course, the man of the season, Santa Claus, will be making an appearance.

Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City has such a magical vibe during the holidays, you're sure to leave with the best memories. Start your holiday shopping at the most adorable shops in town, dine, take pictures...you'll love it.

Santa will be in Old City Hall

After the tree is lit, head on over to Old City Hall for a visit with Santa before he heads back to the North Pole to continue preparing for his journey around the world on Christmas Eve.

Bring your friends and make a night out of it. Make a reservation at any of the fabulous restaurants in town. You won't be disappointed, trust me.

Some of the Bordentown City restaurants have packages for that night

Some of the restaurants have already revealed special packages for the night.

Make plans not to miss this special event.

Happy holidays.

