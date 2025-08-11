It will be here before you know it. The dates are set for the annual Cranberry Fest in Bordentown City.

Deadline to apply to be a vendor at Cranberry Fest is August 31

If you're not familiar, it's a fun weekend-long street fair with filled with crafters, artists, and other vendors featuring many one-of-a-kind items.

There's still time to apply to be a vendor. Click here for all of the information. The deadline to apply is Sunday, August 31.

There's also live music, a food court serving up food from the award-winning restaurants in Bordentown City, and a beer garden.

Text your friends and tell them to save the dates now. It's always so much fun. This is not to be missed. It's one of the biggest and best street fairs in the area.

Cranberry Fest in Bordentown City is October 4 and 5

The 35th Annual Cranberry Fest will be Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5, 2025 from 11 AM - 5 PM each day. It's on Farnsworth Avenue.

You'll find handmade, vintage, and upcycled goods...everything from antiques, clothes, candles, art, jewelry, and so much more.

Cranberry Fest is the perfect way to get outside and have some fall fun after a hot summer.

Over 40,000 people attend Cranberry Fest each year

There are over 40,000 visitors over the festival weekend each year. Because of the amount of people expected to attend, there are no dogs permitted, except service dogs.

There is free parking and a shuttle service

There is free parking around the city and there is a shuttle service for your convenience.

Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City is one of the most adorable places to visit in New Jersey. It has a charming Main Street feel and is lined with unique shops and fabulous restaurants. Don't miss the fun.

The 2025 Cranberry Fest is October 4 and 5 in Bordentown City. For more details, click here.