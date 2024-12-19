According to a recent study, this is one of the biggest Christmases in a while. I don’t know if it’s just me, but I went all out on Christmas gifts this year.

I’m not sure what was in the air, but I bought everything in sight and am fully in the holiday spirit!

READ MORE: Can You Leave Christmas Lights Up Year-Round in New Jersey?

Between going around and looking at Christmas lights to taking advantage of all of the activities this holiday season, it’s been a really fun holiday season so far and the fun isn’t even over yet!

Apparently, I’m not alone and a lot of parents across the US are splurging on kid’s gifts this holiday season, but there’s one season in particular that’s taking the cake on doing the most.

New Jersey has just been named the state that is spending the most on kids this holiday season, but just how much are people spending on average?

How Much Are American Parents Spending on Their Kids For Christmas 2024?

attachment-Untitled design (11) loading...

The New York Post reported that on average, American parents are expected to spend $461 per children’s wish list according to a new survey from Coupon Birds.

While that seems like a pretty hefty price, especially if you have multiple kids of your own, New Jersey’s price tag for the amount spent per child this holiday season is much higher.

I feel like as the holidays go on, you sometimes don’t even realize how much money you’ve truly spent on the people surrounding you.

You go around for a few months buying new things and don’t take into account just how much you’re spending on the special people in your life.

How Much Are NJ Parents Spending On Their Kids This Holiday Season (2024)?

Canva Canva loading...

According to this data, New Jersey parents are spending around $712 per child this holiday season making it the state that’s spending the absolute most on their children this year.

I'm sure all of us got a little carried away and contributed to this number.

Talk about it being the season of giving!

5 Bugs That May Infest Your New Jersey Home This Winter Beware of these creepy crawlers this winter! Gallery Credit: Gianna