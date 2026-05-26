It's official official. DeLorenzo's The Burg is wide open in Hamilton Township. Not like it wasn't already official, but as of today (Tuesday, May 26), the ribbon-cutting ceremony made it official official. Ha ha. The new restaurant has been packing people in for a few months now, after I spread the word that it opened its doors back in late February.

DeLorenzo's The Burg and Hamilton officials held ribbon cutting ceremony on May 26

Like a lot of new restaurants, the welcome ceremony comes a bit later. The owner, Tyler DeLorenzo, and Hamilton Township officials cut the ceremonial ribbon this afternoon, moving DeLorenzo's The Burg from soft opening status to full throttle.

READ MORE: Many new restaurants and stores coming to Quaker Bridge Mall

DeLorenzo's The Burg's original location is in Levittown, PA

If you haven't been to the restaurant yet, don't wait. It's fabulous. I visited recently, and will go again soon. The pizza was outstanding. I didn't expect anything less after hearing so many great things about the original location across the river on New Falls Road in Levittown, PA.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The pizza is made just how I like it...thin and crispy. If you follow Barstool Sports King Dave Portnoy, you know what I mean when I say there's no flop.

Get our free mobile app

My daughter and I sampled a few other things on the menu, and were not disappointed. The Caesar salad was excellent, check it out below.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

READ MORE: New restaurant taking Captain Paul's spot in Lawrence

The cheesy garlic bread had me wanting more. This is the kind of place where you'll want to try everything on the menu.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The new restaurant has no business connection to the old DeLorenzo's in that spot

If you're wondering about the name, it's NOT the same DeLorenzo's that used to be at that location. This is Tyler DeLorenzo's place. There is no business connection to the old place.

Obviously, there's pizza. Also on the menu are appetizers, pasta, chicken dishes, sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts. Get in there, quick. You'll love it.

DeLorenzo's The Burg is located at 147 Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ. Good luck. You're already a big hit.

America's Most Popular Pizza Toppings According to Casino.com , these are the most popular pizza toppings in America. Here's the methodology, "The average monthly Google trends data was gathered for 15 of the most popular pizza toppings in America on a state-by-state basis. This allowed us to reveal the most popular toppings in each state." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews