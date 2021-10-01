During the holiday season if you do not make your way to the City of Brotherly Love to be a part of the Christmas Village in Center City you are missing out.

Yes, the Christmas Village is planning to come back once again.

On the Christmas Village in Philadelphia’s website, it is stated that the village will be open for a whole month, lasting from November 25 to December 24th.

The Christmas Village has only shared a limited amount of information since they are still trying to fully plan the Christmas Village fun.



We learned from the Christmas Village website that some of the fan-favorite events are coming back this 2021 holiday season. Some of those events include Christkind Ceremony, German American Weekend, and weekly wine and beer tasting events.

You got me at beer tasting events.

Fun fact, last year at the Christmas Village I have tried what can possibly be called the best spiked hot chocolate.

Here are some of the times and dates of the events and things to do that are already scheduled for the Christmas Village.

Christkind Ceremony - November 28 at 2 pm

Christmas Village Carousel - November 20, 2021 to January 1, 2022 Friday & Saturday 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday through Thursday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Ferris Wheel at North Broad - November 20 to December 24, 2021 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday through Thursday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Christmas Village Express -November 20 to December 24, 2021 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday through Thursday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

The Christmas Village does take over the Love Park and City Hall areas. These are the hours of operation according to the Christmas Village in Philadelphia website.

Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday – Saturday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Thanksgiving Day: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Christmas Eve: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Admission to the Christmas Village is free.