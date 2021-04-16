Move over Cinderella, it’s Anastasia and Drizella’s turn in the spotlight. Deadline has revealed that Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar and Bridesmaids team Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are joining forces on their first-ever adventure with Disney, a live-action movie based on the evil stepsisters of Cinderella. It’s unclear whether or not the Oscar-nominated writers will also be acting in the movie, or if their roles will be exclusively behind the camera.

The movie will be a musical comedy that retells the classic fairytale of Cinderella from the perspective of Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine, the golden-haired princess’ infamous evil stepsisters. The story will explore their lives from early childhood to after Cinderella's royal marriage, as they struggle to uphold the Tremaine family legacy. We all know that villains have more fun, but this movie will also look at the burden that comes with being labelled as “evil” — especially when your stepsister is an angelic maiden with impossibly tiny feet.

The untitled Cinderella stepsisters movie is the next in line of a series of projects at Disney that puts classic antagonists in the spotlight. The trend started with Maleficent in 2014, and will pick up steam again this May with the upcoming pic Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the 101 Dalmatians villain. The studio is also working on a Beauty and the Beast prequel TV series called Gaston & LeFou, which will be centered on Belle's pompous would-be suitor and his loyal sidekick. Luke Evans and Josh Gad will reprise their roles for the Disney+ show.

Wiig and Mumolo are currently in the process of co-writing the film, which is in early stages. The project will be produced by Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell under the banner of Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Gallery — The Best Disney Villains of All Time: