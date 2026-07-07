In the days leading up to their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City, pop star, Taylor Swift and pro football player, Travis Kelce made $26 million in donations to charities all over the United States, including a food bank in Berks County, Pennsylvania, where Taylor was raised.

Helping Harvest was gifted $1 million from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Reading-based food bank, Helping Harvest, says it's "beyond grateful" for a huge, $1 million donation it received from newlyweds. The organization that has helped to feed over 100,000 neighbors in need since 1983, posted a thank you on social media. Check it out below.

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The post reads in part, "We're beyond grateful to announce a $1 million gift from Berks County's own, @taylorswift and her fiancé, @killatrav to help fight hunger. Taylor grew up right here in our service territory, and today, she and Travis are giving back to neighbors in her hometown and surrounding communities. At a time when more families than ever are turning to us for help, this gift will help us continue putting nutritious food on tables across Berks and Schuylkill counties. As Taylor once sang, 'long live all the mountains we moved.' Thanks to Taylor and Travis' kindness, we moved one together."

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Say what you want about the lavish, over-the-top, celebrity-filled wedding of Taylor and Travis, this was an incredible kind gesture, one that hopefully sets an example for all to give back if you're able.

This isn't a new wedding idea, though. I've been to several weddings where instead of being gifted a knickknack to thank you for being a part of the couple's special day and bringing them a gift, the couple donates to a charity on your behalf. I don't think any of them spent $26 million. Ha ha. I've had donations made in my name by wedding couples to pet rescues, cancer patient support groups, and more. It's such a wonderful idea.

To see the other charity groups that Taylor and Travis also donated to, click here.

Taylor Swift’s Dating History: A Complete Guide to Her Famous Exes From Joe Jonas to her newlywed life with Travis Kelce, look back at Taylor Swift's relationship history, past boyfriends, and longest romances. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson