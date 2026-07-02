Tell your soccer-lovin' friends that there's a huge soccer watch party in Mercer County on July 11th and you're invited. Even if you're not following the soccer tournament, you won't want to miss this fun event.

Mercer County hosting big soccer watch party on July 11

Bring your family and friends to the Mercer County Festival Grounds in Mercer County Park in West Windsor from 3 PM - 11 PM for "Mercer County Welcomes The World." Watch the quarterfinals, enjoy food from all over the world, and have lots of interactive fun. For free tickets, click here.

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The Dockside Band will be performing live

There will be live music. New Jersey-based tribute band, The Dockside Band, will be performing between the soccer matches, which will be shown at 5 PM and 9 PM, so you can catch the action and cheer on your favorite teams.

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Food from all over the world will be available for purchase

Save your appetite. There will be food from all over the world available to purchase, a beer and beverage garden, and activities for the entire family, including sports challenges, fun photo opportunities, and Mercer 250 activities.

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The whole world has soccer fever right now, so head out to Mercer County Festival Grounds in Mercer County Park (near the ice rink) on Saturday, July 11 from 3 PM - 11 PM for Mercer County's Soccer Watch Party.

Admission and parking are free. Mercer County Festival Grounds are located in Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ. For more information, click HERE.