Oh No! Cinnaholic in Marlton, New Jersey is Sadly Closing After Just Over One Year

Cinnaholic of Marlton, located at 135 NJ-73 in the Marlton Crossing Shopping center, will sadly be closing their doors after just under a year and a half in business.

Their last day in business will be May 19, according to Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham."

Why is Cinnaholic of Marlton closing?

In a statement, the owner said the difficult decision was made because in order to keep the store running, more cash would have to be invested, which would be unsustainable for the family:

"I would like to thank all of our customers. I really enjoyed operating this business. I had some very talented employees and hopefully they will all find positions at other stores. The decision to close was not easy but to keep the store open I would need to put more cash into the business. I felt that it was not a good investment anymore for my family. It was a lifelong dream to open a business. This has taught me many things and hopefully I will get a chance to use that hard earned knowledge in the future."

This is a heart-breaking announcement given the fact that they had only just opened in January 2023. I've been there myself and the service and desserts were nothing short of fantastic.

Not only do they serve a wide variety of delicious gourmet cinnamon rolls, but they also serve cakes, cookie cakes, cookies, cookie dough, party trays and more.

They'll stay open until 8 pm on their last day or until they run out of rolls.

Cinnaholic's remaining New Jersey locations are in East Windsor, Metuchen and Westfield.

This isn't the news anybody wanted to hear, but best wishes to the owner and the employees!

