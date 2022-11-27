Can't wait for this! Looks like Marlton New Jersey might get a lot sweeter before the end of the year!

Cinnaholic, a 100% vegan, plant-based gourmet cinnamon bun and specialty pastry brand as seen on Shark Tank, is gearing up for a new location in Marlton! Earlier this year they were under construction preparing for their opening.

Here's what they looked like back in August, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham.

This location will be at the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center behind Chickie's and Pete's and next to Rey's Bagels (135 NJ-73 S Marlton, NJ).

Fast forward a few months, and it's coming along great! Take a look at the post from A view from Evesham. According to the post, this Cinnaholic location is hopeful for a December opening!

According to a comment they left on their Instagram page @cinnaholic.marlton, they're hopeful to open in time for the holidays, but are waiting on final approval from the General Contractor.

If you've never been to a Cinnaholic and you have a sweet tooth, you've GOT to try it. And by the way, Cinnaholic has more than cinnamon rolls! You'll find pastry rolls of multiple different flavors, along with brownies, edible cookie dough, cookies, and more! You can also customize your own sweet creation with over 20 frostings and toppings!

We'll let you know when they announce their opening date! For now, you can go ahead and check them out on their Instagram and Facebook pages!

