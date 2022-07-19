Get ready to shop. Citi Trends will be opening a new location in Lawrence Township.

The "Coming Soon" sign is up in the Lawrence Shopping Center. It will be right next to Burlington Coat Factory.

I've never heard of Citi Trends, have you? I love when "new to the area" stores show up.

I did a quick search and found out it's a clothing retail store with over 600 other locations...the next closest are in Philadelphia and Camden.

The store's website describes it as "apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend." Yay. You know I love a good deal.

It's trendy clothes for women, men and children...there's a plus size section too.

No word on when the grand opening will be. Hopefully before you need to Back to School shop. I'll keep you posted.

The Lawrence Shopping Center is continuing its transformation with many new shops and services opening in the past few years.

Chris Rollins

I'm anxiously awaiting the opening of something else in Lawrence Shopping Center...another local hot spot...Meatheadz Cheesesteaks. They're relocating from Route 1.

It will be on the other side of Burlington Coat Factory. For those who have been in the area for awhile, it's going to be where Simply Radishing was and most recently, Island Sports Bar and Grill.

The owners are very excited for the move to this bigger space to accommodate their even bigger fan base. There will be a bigger outdoor area, a takeout window and indoor eating space with air conditioning and heating. Yay.

I'll let you know when that's going to be opening too.

