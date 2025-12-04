There is another big plan in place to further improve the Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

Tractor Supply Company coming to Lawrence Shopping Center

The Lawrence Township Planning Board has approved a new tenant, Tractor Supply Company. It will be the first one in Mercer County.

The new project will divide one of the shopping center's anchor stores, Burlington. You can take a look at the site plan by clicking here.

According to a public report from the Lawrence Township Engineering Department, Tractor Supply will occupy the southern part of Burlington.

The popular store will have several outside areas for customers, including a "garden center, tractor display, propane, and other agricultural items."

Having never been to a Tractor Supply store, I checked out the website, and it carries a lot of stuff. You can get everything for Christmas (decor, trees, lights, clothing), pets, sporting goods, boots, clothing, toys, automotive supplies, tools, outdoor power equipment, outdoor living things, and much more.

No word on when the Tractor Supply Company project will begin or when it's expected to open, but they're hoping for a 2026 opening.

The Lawrence Shopping Center has gone through renovations over the past few years and has been attracting new tenants, making it a shopping destination once again.

The newest tenant is Caesar's Bagels and Deli II. It's the second location of the popular bagel shop in Hamilton. It officially opened on December 1st, where Manhattan Bagel once was.

It's completely renovated and ready to make you a regular. Reviews from locals are great so far.

Lawrence Shopping Center is located at 2495 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township.