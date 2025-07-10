There’s nothing worse than showing up to the beach expecting clear, refreshing water only to step into something murky and full of seaweed. Whether you’re a full-on beach lover or just tagging along for the sun and snacks, water quality can seriously make or break your day.

Every summer, New Jersey beaches see millions of people and while the Shore is known for its character, boardwalk fries, saltwater taffy, and arcade games, people don’t always expect extremely clear water.

Read More: 4 NJ Towns Ranked Among Best In The Northeast To Live

Although that’s usually the case, that might be changing.

Some beaches in New Jersey have been getting major attention lately for just how clean and clear the water actually is. It’s not every day you hear someone say the Jersey Shore looks tropical, but depending on where you go, you might just start hearing it more often.

Where’s the cleanest beach in New Jersey?

Canva Canva loading...

According to Travel + Leisure, it’s 96th Street Beach in Stone Harbor. The article praises it for having the clearest and cleanest water in the entire state. Stone Harbor is a quiet, upscale town in Cape May County, and its beach is free of boardwalk crowds and loaded with relaxing, beautiful beach vibes. Locals say the water is calm, vibrant, and surprisingly clear, making it a favorite for swimmers and families.

If you’re looking for a peaceful beach day with water that feels like a hidden gem, this spot might be your new go-to.

The Ten Safest Cities In New Jersey To Live In Whether you're just moving towns or relocating to Jersey these are the ten safest places to live according to Safewise.com Gallery Credit: Buehler