‘Cocktail Delivery’ is Soon Likely in New Jersey

The Garden State is one step closer to allowing establishments to deliver not only alcohol but mixed drinks to your door.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you're tired of homemade spirits, good news.

The NJ Assembly passed a Bill on alcohol takeout and delivery. Make no mistake, this wasn't done for the drinkers, it was designed to help the many bartenders and hospitality employees that are out of work due to COVID-19. I think this is an excellent idea.

This bill would allow bars and breweries to deliver mixed drinks (up to 16 oz.) in a sealed container.

Full Assembly and Senate approval of Bill A-3966 is still needed before it's sent to Governor Murphy to sign off on.

This is really a no-brainer to me. Passing this will help local restaurants and bars, and the people who work there. As far as safety is concerned, the cocktails would be delivered to the safest place to be while drinking, one's home.