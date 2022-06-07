It's finally here! Coldplay will be in Philadelphia on Wednesday (June 8), and we cannot wait for the show.

They've been making headlines with their world tour 'Music of the Spheres' for how awesome it's been.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead?

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at The Met Philly. We've got that here.

What Time Does Coldplay Concert in Philadelphia Start?

OK. So we all know it's all about the tailgate, right? Especially for the shows at the Linc.

So keep in mind that K Lot opens at 3:00 pm. All gates open at 5:30 pm.

There is an opening act, H.E.R., on the tour. The show begins at 6:30 pm, but of course, we all know that shows don't start exactly on time.

Per our best guesstimates, we think Coldplay will take the stage around 9 o'clock. They've taken the stage as early as 8:50 on some dates.

These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. As someone who loves to tailgate until the last possible second before a concert starts, I suggest you don't cut it TOO close to the show starting.

What Will Coldplay's Setlist For Philadelphia Be?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

Charlie Brown

The Scientist

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Let Somebody Go

In my Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

Midnight

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sparks

The rest of the tour has had a bit of a different set list at the end of the show.

So we're not sure what you're in for. Covers have included Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get you Out Of My Head," and Bruce Springsteen even appeared at MetLife Stadium over the weekend.

Oh, Coldplay We CAN NOT wait to see you in Philly soon!

