The big event is finally here! Olivia Rodrigo is finally coming to Philadelphia for the Sour Tour on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7 at the Met Philadelphia.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Is Olivia Rodrigo's Philadelphia Concert?

Doors open at 7:00 pm on both Friday (May 6) and Saturday (May 7). The concert starts at approximately 8:00 pm.

What Time Can You Line Up For the Olivia Rodrigo Concert?

This is important if you have general admission tickets to the show. You want to be early in the line to get close to the stage, right?

Fans are NOT permitted to camp out ahead of the show. You cannot line up until 8 am on Friday, May 6 for the concert.

Is There An Opening Act for Olivia Rodrigo in Philadelphia?

Yes, there is an opening act for the concert, it's Holly Humberstone.

What Time Will Olivia Rodrigo Perform in Philadelphia?

If you're like me, you want to be prepared for a concert. What's the EXACT moment that Olivia will actually start performing? We've got a look at what time O-Rod may actually hit the stage, just click here.



Are Tickets Still Available for Olivia Rodrigo's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute Olivia Rodrigo tickets?

The event itself is sold out, but tickets are available for resale on sites Stubhub.

The event itself is sold out, but tickets are available for resale on sites Stubhub.

But let's warn you how expensive these tickets are online right now. There's A TON of demand for this song.

These prices will fluctuate, I'm sure. Make sure you buy from a reputable seller, of course.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Olivia Rodrigo Concert at the Met Philadelphia?

Parking passes for the Met Philadelphia are available to purchase online. There are two types of passes available.

VIP Parking Passes are located in lot A.

Preferred Parking passes are located in lot D.

Parking Lot D still has spaces available, as of the time we wrote this article. That lot costs about $50 a spot, located at 1406 Melon Street. Lot D opens at 6 pm on Friday night, and 5 pm on Saturday night.

You can click here to purchase your parking passes online ahead of the show.

You can look around for additional parking in the area, but keep in mind the weather could be rainy for both concerts. Do you really want to walk in the rain?

What is the Bag Policy at the Met Philadelphia for the Olivia Rodrigo Concert?

Small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand (4.5" by 6.5") are allowed.

They do not need to be clear. Larger bags must be clear totes, and no other types of bags will be allowed.

All bags of 12"x12"x6" are prohibited.

As for what's allowed, signs up to 8.5" by 11" in size are allowed.

You can click here to view a list of their bag policies at the Met Philadelphia for the Olivia Rodrigo concert.

What Is the Setlist for Olivia Rodrigo's Philadelphia Concert?

We did some digging and know more about Olivia's expected setlist, but we don't wanna give any spoilers here. So we posted them on our site. Check that out by clicking here.

So many hits came off her debut album, so we're guessing we'll hear a lot of those songs (including: 'Driver's License,' 'Good 4 U,' and 'Traitor.')

What Are the COVID-19 Restrictions for the Olivia Rodrigo Concert in Philly?

Proof of vaccine is required for the Olivia Rodrigo concert.

Philadelphia's vaccine requirement has been lifted, however, individual venues and tours still can require proof of vaccine.

For those ages 12 and older, proof of vaccination is required. If you're over the age of 12, medical exemption and a negative COVID-19 test are the ONLY way that you will be allowed into the venue. No other exemptions will be allowed.

For those ages 5-11, the venue will accept vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!

