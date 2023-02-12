Eagles fans across parts of Philadelphia are beginning to stress out (as of 5 p.m.) Sunday night that they may not be able to view Sunday night's Super Bowl game featuring their hometown team.

Comcast Xfinity has been reporting outages in parts of the city since the middle of the afternoon. The outages are primarily reported in the northeast sections of the city including Kensington, Fishtown, and more.

The company says they’re working hard to fix the problem, but they noted that the likely cause appears to be physical damage in the area (according to reports from BillyPenn.com and more).

Of course, Comcast Xfinity is headquartered in Philadelphia. The outages were first reported on social media in the middle of the afternoon Sunday.

At that time users said that Comcast promised a resolution by 2 pm or 3 pm. That time has since increased to 6 p.m., they say. That would, however, still allow fans to view the game from home (or their neighborhood bar) since it’s a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.



Many are pretty worried (as of 5:30 p.m.) since they’re still reporting no cable service from the giant company.

Additionally, Philadelphia's NBC10 is reporting that some homes have already had their service restored (as of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday).