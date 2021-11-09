Contact Us

Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

By Chris Rollins November 9, 2021 8:52 AM
It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout country.

The outage is affecting internet and phone service.

The company hasn’t stated a reason for the outage yet.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

