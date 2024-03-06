A South Jersey bar has come up with a really cool way to pay tribute to the sweetheart of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Charlie's Bar in Somers Point is telling everyone on social media to save the date for "Jason Kelce 6-2 Day."

Are you catching on?

If you're an Eagles fan you know that Jason Kelce has worn the number 62 throughout his entire football career...all 13 seasons in the City of Brotherly Love.

On the calendar, 6-2 is June 2nd, so the popular bar will celebrate Jason Kelce's career all day and night on that day (Sunday, June 2, 2024).

There will be beer specials, food specials and some special giveaways, plus the bar will be putting Kelce's #62 jersey, "into the Charlies rafters forever!!!"

Fans commented that this is something they wouldn't miss, with a few people tagging Jason Kelce's Instagram so he's sure to see the plans.

Hey, who knows, maybe he'll show up for a beer. Get the tissues ready, there may be tears if he makes an appearance.

Many Eagles fans have been pretty emotional since Jason Kelce announced his retirement earlier this week (Monday, March 4th) in a long speech (almost an hour) paying tribute to everyone in his life who has made a difference in his career. There were many.

You can read the transcript of his awesome speech by clicking here.

Kelce found it difficult to hold his emotions in as he made the announcement, stopping several times throughout the speech to catch his breath and wipe his tears. That's part of the reason why we love him so much, right?

Go on out and be a part of this fun tribute to an incredible player and even more incredible man.

Jason Kelce 6-2 Day is June 2nd at Charlie's Bar, 800 Shore Road in Somers Point, NJ.

