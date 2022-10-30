This Popular Breakfast Spot in Middlesex County Just Closed After 9 Years – But There’s Good News

It truly seems as though restaurants and businesses are closing left and right these days. Even after just barely surviving the pandemic, in many cases, the inflation rates we've been treading this year proves to be too much of an obstacle to overcome for many of them.

However, for Comfi's Breakfast & Lunch in Old Bridge NJ, this seems to be a case of going on to bigger and better things! The beloved location in Old Bridge (2638 County Rd 516), is closing after 9 years, according to News 12 Westchester.

However, according to the article, a second location will be opening under new management in on Nov 30, 2022! The new owners will change the name to Fiesta Breakfast.

"We outgrew our kitchen…the most important thing is our quality of food which we're trying to keep…but it's very hard,” said new owner Jacek Mastalerczyk.

Their menu features comfort breakfast and lunch items, like various varieties of pancakes and French toast, hearty breakfast platters, wraps, burgers, salads and more! Many of their dishes are Polish-inspired.

This is their "Where Have You Been" dish, a 'mama' dish complete with 2 pancakes topped with a fried chicken cutlet, chopped bacon, and two eggs. (This one makes me think of Molly Weasley),

So the good news is, you can hang onto your coupons! When the newly renovated Belmar location opens, they will be honored, according to their website, and according to their Facebook post:

Will you be visiting the new Belmar location?

