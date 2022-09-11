Compare cheapest and most expensive homes for sale in Monmouth, NJ

$25 million!

That is almost how much the most expensive single-family house is for sale in Monmouth County, according to Zillow.

That's quite a long way from the cheapest home for sale in Monmouth County (scroll down further to see that one.)

This 160-acre, 25,000-square-foot horse farm, and single-family estate are located at 318-322 Route 537 in Colts Neck.

It is currently for sale and can be yours for $24,900,000.

But this house is just breathtakingly gorgeous and no doubt, for high-class living, and entertainment!

This humongous mansion, built in 2007, is made of Jerusalem limestone, according to Zillow. It has 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, 8 of which are full bathrooms, housekeeper’s quarters, and tons more!

The property features ponds, fountains, sprawling green lawns that go on for miles, an impeccable landscape, horse stables, nine-foot ceilings, and windows, windows, windows!

The pool is in-ground, fenced in, and complete with a pool house, deck, patio, and terrace. Who needs an island getaway when you have a personal oasis to relax in every day, right?

Parking the cars? No worries. This place has enough garage space for 7 vehicles.

The main level of the estate includes a 24-seat formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, lounge, an 8-seat bar, a great room (which is similar to a living room), and a conservatory.

The grand staircase connects to three levels of the home. There is even an elevator that services all four floors.

The third level houses the business office and four en-suite bedrooms, and a lavish primary suite. The private staircase ascends to the fourth floor, offering another two en-suite bedrooms, a sitting room, and a dining area served by a Pullman kitchen.

The lower level hosts a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a wet bar, a 12-seat movie theater complete with white recliner-style chairs, a game room, and an incredible fitness center. You never need to physically go to the gym.

The flooring throughout the house is made of ceramic tile, marble, and wood.

The estate

Sounds like heaven, right? Wait until you find out how much the property taxes on a place like this cost. Zillow reports it’s more than $40,000 per month. Yikes!

There is so much more to this luxurious estate. Feel free to check out more pictures and contact the real estate agent, if you’re interested.

Where is the cheapest house for sale in Monmouth County?

On the flip side, it’s only fair to let you know where is the cheapest single-family house for sale in Monmouth County.

Currently, that little gem resides on 1 Seawood Ave in Keansburg, according to Zillow.

This 4,356 square foot, single-family ranch-style house, built in 1943 costs $110,000, which breaks down to about a mortgage of $644 per month!

It features only one bedroom and one full bath.

It is a corner lot.

According to the website, the property could use a complete renovation or even a tear-down, since it was built in the 1940s and has not had any new construction.

While the house needs to be raised, the value is definitely in the land, it said.

But the good news is that the property taxes are dirt cheap, only roughly $179 per month.

More facts about the house and property, as well as the realtor’s information, can be found here.

Good luck and happy house hunting!

