You've heard the phrase slow and steady wins the race, right?

Not only does it apply to cautionary tales for kids but it's also a good rule of thumb for cooking.

Personally, I'm a big smoker; pork butt, shoulder, ribs, beer can chicken.

You name it if I can smoke it I will.

Well, smoked meat isn't the only type of meat that's better when cooked at a low temperature over a long amount of time.

Fried chicken is good when it's smoked (or fried) low and slow too.

Korean fried chicken, traditionally from what I understand, is fried at a lower temperature over a greater amount of time.

It increases the flavor while adding a very nice crisp to the chicken.

Never had Korean fried chicken? No worries!

New Jersey is home to several tasty Korean fried chicken restaurants; Dak in Warren, Boom Boom Chicken in Edison, and Seoul Fried Chicken in Edison just to name a few.

Get ready for a new addition to that lineup though as there is a Korean fried chicken restaurant that has opened its 11th location in the Garden State.

What's really cool about this chain is that it originally opened in Korea in 1995, according to NJ.com and according to the restaurant's website, they cook all of their chicken the traditional way; low and slow.

So, What's This New Korean Friend Chicken Restaurant Opening In NJ?

Get ready to chow down on BB.Q Chicken, which opened its newest location in Bayonne New Jersey this week.

Their chicken comes in a ton of different flavors like honey garlic, soy garlic, maple crunch, and if you like it hot, hot mala, just to give you a glimpse.

As NJ.com mentioned, BB.Q Chicken got its start in Korea in the 90s and began to branch out into the States in 2014.

You can find the new location at 444 Broadway in Bayonne New Jersey, or you can check out one of their other locations in Neptune, Marlton, Westwood, or Edison.

I'm always looking for a good new place to grab grub when I have friends over during the NFL season, and BB.Q Chicken is getting added to the ever-growing list of restaurants in New Jersey that I just have to try.