The coronavirus pandemic has shut down pretty much everything and canceled many events and it's truly heartbreaking. No one was even sure if graduations, and other milestone events would be taking place back in march when our Governor issued a Stay at Home order and canceled any event that drew a large crowd. Professional sports just began again, but no fans are allowed in attendance and I know that sports fans and people who work in the sports industry are extremely upset. Sports venues now have to rely on doing other events to make some revenue as well as pay their employees, like Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton who are holding High School graduations. It seems that stadiums can get creative with it too, and Citizens Bank Park is teaming up with Live Nation to create a concert series beginning in August.

Fox 29 reports, there is an awesome concert series coming to Citizens Bank Park in Philly beginning in August. The series will take place in the parking lot for four weeks beginning August 16th. There will be musical acts as well as comedians that you can watch right from your car, and so far it looks like there will be 12 scheduled performances. There is a limit of four people per car and you'll pay one price for all four people.

What a fun way to still enjoy the summer and stay safe in the process. For more info on this awesome concert series coming to Citizens Bank Park in Philly, click here.