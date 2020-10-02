Dubstep Artist Cookie Monsta Dead at 31

Famed dubstep artist Tony Cook, a.k.a. Cookie Monsta, has passed away. He was 31.

The artist's record label, Circus Records, announced his passing in a social media post on Friday (October 2).

"Our beloved Tony Cook (a.k.a. Cookie Monsta) has left us," the statement read. "We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day. All of our thoughts go to Tony's family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony's son Olly, the Mini Monsta. The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you, brother."

The record label asked for privacy for his family at this time and will hold off on commenting further. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Last year, Cook canceled a number of shows due to mental health issues. "For the past year I’ve been struggling with mental health issues, over the recent weeks and months this has become harder than ever," he said in a statement.

"I’ve not been online recently as I’ve been trying to work through my problems away from the glare of social media," he continued. "Unfortunately, I’ve not made as much progress as I’d hoped, so I’ve decided that I need to take a longer break from the scene. With a heavy heart, I have to tell you that I’ll not be performing at any of my forthcoming shows, including my appearances on the Circus 10 Years Tour. I will continue making and releasing music, beyond that I look forward to being back out to see you soon when I’m better."

