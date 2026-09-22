As word spread over the past few weeks that Neshaminy Mall will be closing for good, most of it scheduled for demolition, and the area eventually redeveloped, one of the remaining anchor stores is speaking out, according to the Patch.

Boscov's is staying open at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem

Boscov's wants you to know that it's not going anywhere. In a Facebook post, the department store assured customers, “While the Neshaminy Mall undergoes big changes, Boscov’s Neshaminy is here to stay and ready to serve you.”

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Boscov's has been in the Neshaminy Mall for 31 years

Phew, what a relief. Locals have counted on Boscov's for 31 years for clothing, shoes, home goods, bedding, beauty products, jewelry, furniture, and more. Boscov's opened in Neshaminy Mall way back in 1995.

AMC-24 and Barnes & Noble will also remain open

The AMC-24 Neshaminy movie theater and Barnes & Noble will also stay put and be part of the redevelopment plan.

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Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties bought the property in the summer of 2024. The two companies have been working with the Redevelopment Authority of Bucks County to come up with a plan for the future space.

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The less than two dozen stores remaining in the mall were recently notified that they will have to close by Saturday, October 31. Demolition of most of the mall is expected to happen within a few months.

The Bensalem mayor, Joseph DiGirolamo, has said redevelopment is in the early stages, so we may not see any big changes soon.

Neshaminy Mall opened in August 1968. Its original anchor stores were Strawbridge & Clothier and Sears.