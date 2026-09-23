Hamilton Township, NJ Sets Date for Annual Oktoberfest
Fall is here. There's a chill in the air. The leaves are starting to change colors. There are pumpkins, cornstalks and mums popping up on porches everywhere, and there are plenty of fun, community events planned.
Oktoberfest in Hamilton Township is October 18
Hamilton Township has set the date for its annual Oktoberfest. The popular event is scheduled for Sunday, October 18. The festivities will be from 11 AM - 5 PM at Veterans Park (use the south entrance on Kuser Road).
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There will be character meet-and-greets for children
Get ready for a full day of fun. Bring your family and friends for family-friendly activities. There will be character meet and greets with Spiderman and Snow White from 12 PM - 3 PM and Cinderella, Batman, and Belle from 1 PM - 4 PM. The children's entertainment area will also have a petting zoo, corn maze, and a pumpkin patch.
There will be live music and vendors.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy live music throughout the day. The band, Big Hix, will be performing live. There will also be lots of vendors so you can shop.
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There will be a ton of food trucks and a craft beer garden
There will be a craft beer garden for those 21 and over. Bring your appetite, too. Here's a list of food trucks that will be there so you can grab something to eat:
Aunt Martha's Funnel Cakes
Bada Bing Bites
Bella Ciao Pizza
Buzzetta's Festival FOod
Cassidy's Kitchen
Chic Gourmet Empanadas
Cold Stone Creamery
Cubita Truck
D&D Catering
Dolato Espresso
Eet Gud Bakery
Hoboken Cucina
Casa Nostra Wood Fire Pizza
Karen & The Nut
Los Munchies Food Truck
Mamma Roses
Mom's Food Service
Really Good Pretzels
Rita's Water Ice
Scala's Bakery
Swal Dairy
The Fry Boss
Tot Rod
Twisted Steaks
Ummm Ice Cream
Wawzee
Yoo Cuz
Hamilton Township's Oktoberfest is Sunday, October 18. Cross your fingers that Mother Nature cooperates, but, if she doesn't, the rain date for Oktoberfest is Sunday, October 25. For more information, click here. Don't miss this great event.
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Gallery Credit: Mike Brant