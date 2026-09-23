Fall is here. There's a chill in the air. The leaves are starting to change colors. There are pumpkins, cornstalks and mums popping up on porches everywhere, and there are plenty of fun, community events planned.

Oktoberfest in Hamilton Township is October 18

Hamilton Township has set the date for its annual Oktoberfest. The popular event is scheduled for Sunday, October 18. The festivities will be from 11 AM - 5 PM at Veterans Park (use the south entrance on Kuser Road).

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There will be character meet-and-greets for children

Get ready for a full day of fun. Bring your family and friends for family-friendly activities. There will be character meet and greets with Spiderman and Snow White from 12 PM - 3 PM and Cinderella, Batman, and Belle from 1 PM - 4 PM. The children's entertainment area will also have a petting zoo, corn maze, and a pumpkin patch.

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There will be live music and vendors.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy live music throughout the day. The band, Big Hix, will be performing live. There will also be lots of vendors so you can shop.

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There will be a ton of food trucks and a craft beer garden

There will be a craft beer garden for those 21 and over. Bring your appetite, too. Here's a list of food trucks that will be there so you can grab something to eat:

Aunt Martha's Funnel Cakes

Bada Bing Bites

Bella Ciao Pizza

Buzzetta's Festival FOod

Cassidy's Kitchen

Chic Gourmet Empanadas

Cold Stone Creamery

Cubita Truck

D&D Catering

Dolato Espresso

Eet Gud Bakery

Hoboken Cucina

Casa Nostra Wood Fire Pizza

Karen & The Nut

Los Munchies Food Truck

Mamma Roses

Mom's Food Service

Really Good Pretzels

Rita's Water Ice

Scala's Bakery

Swal Dairy

The Fry Boss

Tot Rod

Twisted Steaks

Ummm Ice Cream

Wawzee

Yoo Cuz

Hamilton Township's Oktoberfest is Sunday, October 18. Cross your fingers that Mother Nature cooperates, but, if she doesn't, the rain date for Oktoberfest is Sunday, October 25. For more information, click here. Don't miss this great event.