If you're looking for something fun to do for Spooky Szn, there's a farm in Pennington, New Jersey, that's hosting a bunch of Halloween drive-in movie experiences this fall. If you're thinking to yourself that you've been to a drive-in movie already and it was ok, oh, this is so much more than just watching a movie in your car. It's a whole vibe. Keep reading.

See a haunted Halloween drive-in movie at Baldwins Creek Farm in Pennington

The Haunted Halloween Drive-In is at Baldwins Creek Farm on Route 31 in Pennington this year (it's been at Snipes Farm in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, in years past, which is only 15 minutes from there). It's America's #1 Haunted Halloween Drive-In Movie Experience. I bet it's like nothing you've ever experienced before.

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It's an immersive experience with live actors bringing the Halloween movie to life

Bring the Halloween lovers in your life for a truly immersive experience that begins the second you arrive at the farm. You're greeted by live characters, lurking about the farm, setting the scene for a scary night, as they make the classic Halloween movies come to life before your eyes. If you're not into all the scares, there are Halloween Movies Under the Stars with no live characters. Check out the movie schedule HERE.

You'll hear the movie on your car radio

The gates open at 6 PM. The movies, shown on a huge, outdoor screen, will start when it gets dark. Isn't everything scarier in the dark? In case you're wondering, you'll hear the movie by tuning in to the radio station shown on the movie screen. You can sit outside of your car, like a tailgate, if you dare. Just make sure to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. There's an RIPfreshments stand selling popcorn, chips, candy, soda, and more.

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For more information, to see the movie schedule, and to buy tickets, click here. The haunted fun starts October 1.

Baldwins Creek Farm is located at 68 Route 31 in Pennington, NJ.

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