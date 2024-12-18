This Cookie Should Be Banned From Your NJ Christmas Party

We are fully in the Christmas party season. It’s a time for festive drinks, Secret Santa gifts, and, of course, whipping up some amazing holiday treats.

The only issue is, most of the time, the dessert table at literally every holiday party is overflowing with cookies.

Sure, Christmas and cookies go hand in hand, but why is everyone bringing the exact same cookies to the party?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for tradition.

I love a classic cookie exchange as much as the next person, but there’s always that one cookie that seems to show up more often than Mariah Carey’s voice blasting through the speakers in December.

It’s everywhere. It’s on every tray.

It’s like the holiday cookie version of that one relative who won’t stop bringing up awkward family drama at Christmas dinner.

Here’s the thing, Christmas parties are stressful enough.

You’re trying to dress festive without looking like a walking Christmas tree, you’re worried your Secret Santa gift is good enough, and now you’re stressing over what to contribute to the table.

Trust me, if you walk in with this one cookie to your New Jersey Christmas party, there’s a good chance it’ll get lost in the sea of duplicates that everyone else brought.

You don’t want to be the person who brings the “Oh… another one” dessert. You want to be the one who shows up with something that proves you’re ready to bring your A-game.

Let’s leave this particular cookie behind in 2024 and bring something new to New Jersey Christmas parties this year.

What Is The Most Popular Christmas Cookie in New Jersey?

According to Newsweek, the most popular Christmas cookie in New Jersey is Ricotta Christmas Cookies.

While you might think this would be a great choice to bring to your party since it’s clearly a beloved classic, it’s definitely overdone if the whole state can agree it’s the most popular.

This year, think outside the cookie box for your holiday get-togethers and try something different. Ricotta Christmas Cookies might be delicious, but there’s no harm in giving New Jersey Christmas parties a sweet surprise instead.

