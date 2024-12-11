What Is A Real ID And When Do You Need One In New Jersey?

We’ve all been hearing a lot about “Real IDs,” and they’ve been stirring up plenty of buzz and confusion lately.

If you’re out of the loop, pretty soon, you’ll need a Real ID if you want to fly anywhere within the U.S. without using a passport.

Over the past year or so, people have been stressing over whether they actually need one and when they’ll be required.

So, what’s the real story?

According to NJ.gov, a Real ID is a new federal requirement for state-issued driver’s licenses or non-driver IDs to help cut down on identity fraud.

What Is A Real ID?

The main difference between a Real ID and a standard New Jersey license you might have now is pretty easy to spot.

If you take a look at your current license, you’ll see the words “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” printed in the top right corner.

Once you upgrade to a Real ID, that text will be replaced with a star.

This star will let people know your ID meets federal standards and can be used for air travel within the U.S.

When Is The Deadline To Get A Real ID in New Jersey?

After the deadline, if you don’t have a Real ID, you won’t be able to use your current license to board a plane.

According to NJ.gov, the deadline for getting a Real ID is May 7, 2025.

So, do you really need one? Technically, no.

If you don’t fly or plan to use your passport as ID, you’re good to go. But if you want the convenience of just using your license, a Real ID is definitely the way to go in New Jersey.

