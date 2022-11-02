Whether it's collard greens, fried chicken, corn bread, candied yams, chicken and dumplings, oven-baked macaroni and cheese, fried catfish, etc. (I could go on and on), sometimes you just need some good ol' "down South" comfort food that reminds you of your southern grandma's cooking.

And now you can get the BEST southern food, aka "soul food", on the go in South Jersey!

Get our free mobile app

Corinne's Place, a James Beard award-winning restaurant, located at 1254 Haddon Avenue Camden NJ, has been holding it down for over 30 years, and earlier this year, they were even crowned as the best southern food spot in all of New Jersey!

According to Newsbreak, Corinne's Place is launching two food trucks! In conjuction with the brick and mortar location, the food trucks will be attending local events, food truck festivals, sporting events and more!

A scheduled list of areas the trucks will travel to around New Jersey and surrounding areas will be announced on their social media page. So give them a follow to stay up to date!

If you check out their Instagram page, you can see why they're so popular.

Their platters are practically overflowing with heaping helpings of this flavorful food. I'm stuffed just looking at it! The mac and cheese looks immaculate.

Are you excited for Corinne's food trucks? It'd be amazing if we'd be able to request them for private events.

The Ultimate South Jersey Pizza Guide