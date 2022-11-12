This winter is going to be a lot of fun!

Cosmic Bowling was one of the best things to do growing up. The game was somehow more fun when the room was dark and lit by brightly colored lights, and everyone's favorite music was playing in the background.

What is Galactic Snow Tubing?

The newest craze of light up snow tubing reminds me of what would Cosmic Bowling would be like if it were combined with snow tubing. What's really cool, is that the ice and snow really look like they're crazy colors, because the light is hitting them just right. It gives off magical northern lights vibes.

Are there any Galactic Snow Tubing places near New Jersey?

Lots of ski resorts all over the country are offering this fun winter activity. Some are in upstate New York, and I found one not too far from us at Camelback Ski Resort in the Poconos!

Camelback is a little over a two hour ride from Ocean County. So you could easily make it a day trip (or, in this case, an overnight stay, since the Galactic Snow Tubing happens after dark.)

According to the ski resort's website, a ticket for Snow Tubing will get you a two hour session. Before you go, you should know there are some age and height requirements.

Per Camelback:

Riders under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a participating adult (age 18+) and each rider must have their own valid Snowtubing ticket.

Camelback Mountain is located at 193 Resort Drive in Tannersville, Pennsylvania. It will be back open for the 2022-2023 season soon.

Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect at Galactic Snow Tubing!

